I decided to try a limit order to sell all of my Bitcoin if it dropped to a low level. This was my first time trying a limit order. I didn't understand that it would sell at my low asking price, which was about 30,000 OR BETTER. Well better was about 70,000. So it instantly sold all of my Bitcoin at 70,000. I realized I really hadn't lost much of anything unless I waited and had to buy it for more. And of course bitcoin has been expected to go way up. So I kind of freaked out and immediately bought it back at about the same price. Now I'm not concerned about the tax implications. What I'm concerned about is that my cost basis before the trade was about 52,000, and so now instead of holding Bitcoin at that price, I now was holding it at the price of 70,000. I understand. I did not lose anything on the sale, but by doing this won't I earn less future profit because my cost basis is no longer 50,000, but 70,000? Did I just lose $20,000?