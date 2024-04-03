While I agree that this sounds like a scam, and should be handled with great caution (and liberally consulting your bank authorities), it is faintly possible that your own bank will tell you that unusual steps need to be taken to authorize the deposit of certain types of financial instruments, for example depositing a third-party or international check.

But again, a great deal depends on the source of the funds. If it is a disbursement from your grandfather's estate I'd be more trusting than if you are being told it's a disbursement from the estate of a distant relative you've never met, or from some stranger whose name could have been easily culled from obituary listings -- these are classic scams.

(Source: I was refused permission to deposit an international check from my father into my partner's bank account without partner's signature.)