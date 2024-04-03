My credit has been frozen for the last 20 years and I unfreeze when necessary. I am being told that I need to unfreeze my credit in order to receive these funds. Why would my credit need to be unfrozen to receive funds from someone's pension?
-
7"My credit has been frozen for the last 20 years and I unfreeze when necessary." - Wow, learn something new every day! usa.gov/credit-freeze– MonkeyZeusyesterday
-
11can you include more details in your question? It is impossible to give a good answer with so little information. Which pension from whom? How were you notified of this "necessity"? Give us some more context to work with.– Tom19 hours ago
3 Answers
It wouldn't. This sounds like a scam. Especially since you haven't explained why anyone else's pension would be sending money to you.
While I agree that this sounds like a scam, and should be handled with great caution (and liberally consulting your bank authorities), it is faintly possible that your own bank will tell you that unusual steps need to be taken to authorize the deposit of certain types of financial instruments, for example depositing a third-party or international check.
But again, a great deal depends on the source of the funds. If it is a disbursement from your grandfather's estate I'd be more trusting than if you are being told it's a disbursement from the estate of a distant relative you've never met, or from some stranger whose name could have been easily culled from obituary listings -- these are classic scams.
(Source: I was refused permission to deposit an international check from my father into my partner's bank account without partner's signature.)
Its a scam 100%. Don't unfreeze your credit for this one