I am a US non-resident for tax purposes for FY 2023 (wasn't in the US for any day in the year). I had a brokerage account in the US as well from which I received 1099-B/1099-DIV/1099-INT/1042-S for my activity through the year. This happened even though I had submitted a W8-BEN to the brokerage (I guess it took some time for them to reflect the status correctly or perhaps I updated them with the w8-ben a bit later). How should I proceed?

Here's my understanding:

Any income in 1099-INT which is portfolio interest income (e.g. ibonds, saving accounts) is not taxable for non-residents and can be ignored while filing tax returns.

Form 1042-S should be attached with the return.

Capital gains are not taxable for non-residents and 1099-B can be ignored while filing the return.

1099-DIV seems to only include dividends from early part of the year. I suspect tax on these dividends was not withheld, and this income should be included in schedule NEC (1040 nr).

Is my understanding correct?