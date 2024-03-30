I have my health insurance in a uhc medicare advantage program. Last year, a rewards program was introduced in which I received a debit card for use in places such as a grocery store or pharmacy. Funds are added to the card for certain health-related activities--e.g., I received $10 a month for exercising at least 30 minutes during at least 10 days. I received no tax statement concerning this and a lady at uhc told me her supervisor believes it is not taxable. She was able to tell me how much I received for the year. My question is whether it needs to be reported on my federal tax forms and if so, where. Thanks in advance for any thoughts on the matter.