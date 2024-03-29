0

I am from India. I am registering for an academic conference taking place in Australia. My credit card doesn't allow international transactions, so I am paying the conference registration fee using a friend's card.

At the point of payment, I get a screen that asks for information under three headings:

  1. Customer Details (Name, Address, Contact No.)
  2. Shipping Details (Name, Address, Contact No.)
  3. Credit Card Details (Name, Card No.)

From what I understand, there is usually a billing details section, and the information under this needs to tally with the credit card information on the issuer's file. However, in this case there is no 'Billing Details' heading here. So, should I:

  1. Key in my friend's details under 'Customer Details'? The problem here is, he is not the customer, I am.
  2. Key in my details under both Customer and Shipping details sections? The problem here being, there is the risk the transaction gets flagged (and maybe declined?) later.

What do I do here?

1
  In this case, I would put in YOUR name and HIS address in the Customer Details section, and YOUR address in the Shipping Details section.
    Vicky
    31 mins ago

