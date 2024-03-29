I'm based in the UK and trying to calculate how much I've made in my ISA. Below is a mock-up of the monthly investments and how I calculate my returns where I take the current price divided by the price at which the investment is bought. This table ignores fees and other costs for the sake of simplicity.

Unrealised Return % = Current Price / Price

Unrealised Return = Cost * Current Price / Price

Period Buy/Sell Quantity Price Cost Current Price Unrealised Return % Unrealised Return 1 Buy 100 £1.00 £100 £1.20 20% £20.00 2 Buy 90.91 £1.1 £100 £1.20 9.09% £9.09 3 Buy 90.01 £1.11 £100 £1.20 8.11% £8.11 4 Buy 105.26 £0.95 £100 £1.20 26.32 £26.32 5 Buy 95.24 £1.05 £100 £1.20 14.29% £14.29 6 Sell 93.46 £1.07 £100 £1.20 7 Buy 90.91 £1.1 £100 £1.20

By summing the Unrealised Return column gives the total amount of "profit" and that works fine up until period 5.

Now that I have a sell in period 6, I'm unsure how to calculate my return. My question is this method correct? How do you account for a sell?

Thanks