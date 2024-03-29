I'm based in the UK and trying to calculate how much I've made in my ISA. Below is a mock-up of the monthly investments and how I calculate my returns where I take the current price divided by the price at which the investment is bought. This table ignores fees and other costs for the sake of simplicity.
Unrealised Return % = Current Price / Price
Unrealised Return = Cost * Current Price / Price
|Period
|Buy/Sell
|Quantity
|Price
|Cost
|Current Price
|Unrealised Return %
|Unrealised Return
|1
|Buy
|100
|£1.00
|£100
|£1.20
|20%
|£20.00
|2
|Buy
|90.91
|£1.1
|£100
|£1.20
|9.09%
|£9.09
|3
|Buy
|90.01
|£1.11
|£100
|£1.20
|8.11%
|£8.11
|4
|Buy
|105.26
|£0.95
|£100
|£1.20
|26.32
|£26.32
|5
|Buy
|95.24
|£1.05
|£100
|£1.20
|14.29%
|£14.29
|6
|Sell
|93.46
|£1.07
|£100
|£1.20
|7
|Buy
|90.91
|£1.1
|£100
|£1.20
By summing the Unrealised Return column gives the total amount of "profit" and that works fine up until period 5.
Now that I have a sell in period 6, I'm unsure how to calculate my return. My question is this method correct? How do you account for a sell?
Thanks