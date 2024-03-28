Say I have $1,000 in stock X and I'd like to rotate $500 into stock Y. If cost basis for earlier shares are lower (and taxes are assessed via first in, first out for sales), selling $500 of stock X to buy stock Y would incur N taxes. If present all-in position of X is flat or in slightly negative return, it seems it would make sense to fully liquidate $1,000 of stock X, rebuy $500 instantly, and use the remaining $500 to buy stock Y, in this way avoiding the taxes incurred by the lower cost basis associated with earlier shares. Am I missing something here?

Ignoring complications around long vs short term cap gains, it seems like if net profit of all in position is lower than the gain from partial sale, you should always fully liquidate, rebuy, and rotate rather than partially rotating?

Does this run into the wash sale rule? My understanding is that it applies only for claiming the losses as a tax reduction? This sounds slightly different than my intention... but if it does apply, does this make sense for very slightly in profit sales?