0

Say I have $1,000 in stock X and I'd like to rotate $500 into stock Y. If cost basis for earlier shares are lower (and taxes are assessed via first in, first out for sales), selling $500 of stock X to buy stock Y would incur N taxes. If present all-in position of X is flat or in slightly negative return, it seems it would make sense to fully liquidate $1,000 of stock X, rebuy $500 instantly, and use the remaining $500 to buy stock Y, in this way avoiding the taxes incurred by the lower cost basis associated with earlier shares. Am I missing something here?

Ignoring complications around long vs short term cap gains, it seems like if net profit of all in position is lower than the gain from partial sale, you should always fully liquidate, rebuy, and rotate rather than partially rotating?

Does this run into the wash sale rule? My understanding is that it applies only for claiming the losses as a tax reduction? This sounds slightly different than my intention... but if it does apply, does this make sense for very slightly in profit sales?

Improve this question

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

(and taxes are assessed via first in, first out for sales)

That's really up to you. In the US, you can choose which lot you're liquidating, it doesn't have to be the default FIFO. So if later lots have less gains and you're optimizing for taxes - sell the later lots.

Does this run into the wash sale rule?

Yes, if you sell a position at a loss and then buy a replacement share within 30 days you'll have a wash sale. Your intentions don't matter.

If you only sell shares X at a loss, and keep the shares X which have gains, and then buy shares Y with the proceeds - you're fine (assuming X and Y are not substantially identical, and you haven't purchased X within 30 days before the sale).

Improve this answer

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .