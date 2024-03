59 mins ago . This question was migrated from Personal Finance & Money Meta Stack Exchange, our discussion, support, and feature requests site. Migrated

The IRS limits contributions to Employee Stock Purchase Programs (ESPPs) to at most $25000 per year. This limit has not changed for at least five years, during which the CPI has increased roughly 25%.

I am curious how long the $25000 limit has been in place, as I would like to figure out how much it would be if the limit had been adjusted for inflation annually since it was originally set.