Given that you can break up, I highly recommend not combining accounts. There's really no advantage to doing so. They can set up their own if they want to.

BUT: Money that you are going to spend soon does not belong in a high risk account. When you are young you can afford that tradeoff in your retirement savings; you have decades to recover if something goes wrong. Not so for the scholarship funds.

Also: You should generally keep some savings in a low-risk account (typically no more risky than CDs or money market) that you can live on if the market goes into a downswing, so you aren't immediately forced to sell investments at a loss before the market can recover. Usual recommendation is to keep the equivalent of a year's spending in that safe account; I would say at least six months. I would say that tuition is one of the necessary expenses that should be guarded this way.

If you friend has other money which exceeds that short-term buffer amount, then sure, they may want to invest it. But he careful about trying to advise them. Remember that if you push them into something they aren't comfortable with and your advice doesn't work out, that can destroy a friendship. Make suggestions, then back off and let them look at advice from others as well and do what makes sense to them.

Even if you were getting married, there's a lot to be said for maintaining three pools of money, one for each of you and one for shared expenses. That avoids a lot of potential arguments.

There are fun ways to have your hands in each other's pockets. There are also dangerous ways. Some may be both, but financially tends toward the latter.