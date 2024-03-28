My partner received a scholarship of roughly $12,000. We live somewhere (in Europe) where this is just about enough to cover a year of living expenses for one person. They will receive the money in one payment at the beginning or the year.
Of course if we had no savings together, I would ensure they put the money in a regular no risk savings account.
I also have savings of around $40,000 mostly invested in a low-tax savings account which is relatively high risk/high return since I am saving for long term (10+ years).
I think it would be worth my parner to put the money in an equivalent (or a joint) savings account with high risk/high return, then each month they can withdraw $1200. Then, since I have (relatively) a lot of savings, I could sign something to guarantee that if their investment value goes down, I will pay them the difference (which would only happen if we broke up, otherwise we would just share our income).
Is my intuition right? Or is it best they just keep the money in a regular no-risk savings account?