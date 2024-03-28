I would like to calculate the future value of an investment, considering monthly contributions and an annual interest rate (i.e., return). I also want to adjust the final figure to account for annual inflation and annual management fees over the entire investment period. Here are the details:

Initial Balance: $0

Monthly Contribution: $5,000

Annual Interest Rate (Return): 6%

Investment Duration: 5 years

Annual Inflation Rate: 3%

Annual Management Fee: 1% of the total balance, applied at the end of each year

I am having trouble finding an online calculator that incorporates all these factors at once.