I would like to calculate the future value of an investment, considering monthly contributions and an annual interest rate (i.e., return). I also want to adjust the final figure to account for annual inflation and annual management fees over the entire investment period. Here are the details:

  • Initial Balance: $0
  • Monthly Contribution: $5,000
  • Annual Interest Rate (Return): 6%
  • Investment Duration: 5 years
  • Annual Inflation Rate: 3%
  • Annual Management Fee: 1% of the total balance, applied at the end of each year

I am having trouble finding an online calculator that incorporates all these factors at once.

