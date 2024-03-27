There was recently an IPO of a company that resulted in a market valuation incredibly out of line with normal financial indicators, and the primary beneficiary of this market value is a singular presidential candidate in dire need of funds. While abnormally high market values are more common than ever today, this strongly involves a highly sensitive political matter. Given the obvious benefits to funneling money into a presidential candidate's pocket outside the normal campaign funding regulations - is there any federal statue or restriction that regulates this?

