There was recently an IPO of a company that resulted in a market valuation incredibly out of line with normal financial indicators, and the primary beneficiary of this market value is a singular presidential candidate in dire need of funds. While abnormally high market values are more common than ever today, this strongly involves a highly sensitive political matter. Given the obvious benefits to funneling money into a presidential candidate's pocket outside the normal campaign funding regulations - is there any federal statue or restriction that regulates this?

Is it possible for a billionaire individual to effectively funnel money through stock markets into individuals or political campaigns without typical campaign-finance oversight?

  • Interesting question, but not personal finance so our of scope here. Probably on topic on a political or regulatory discussion; might be on topic in the Law stack, or Politics
    – keshlam
    9 mins ago
  • I’m voting to close this question because it is about US politics, not personal finance. Politics@SE may be more appropriate.
    – littleadv
    9 mins ago
    That presidential candidate is a known grifter, and if people want to give him money that's their conscious choice.
    – littleadv
    7 mins ago

