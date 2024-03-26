Just read the book Never Pay The First Bill by Marshall Allen. It was eye-opening and confirmed a lot of my suspicions about the relationship between health insurers and healthcare providers.

This book, among others, repeatedly cites that debt collectors buy medical debt for "sometimes pennies on the dollar".

Does anyone know of any resources, datasets, anything, that might paint a more quantitative picture of this? I am wondering, how many pennies on the dollar? Does this vary for different procedures, patients etc? For example a Medicaid patient vs a Cadillac plan patient?

A corollary question would be: How do healthcare providers decide to sue for debt? Are they allowed to pull your tax transcript and credit score like lenders are? Or is it somewhat random?