Four years ago, I thought I was cosigning on my son's car. At the time, I was in Oklahoma and he was a New Mexico, so everything was done through FedEx. I have since moved to New Mexico and experienced some financial hardships. Therefore, I’m looking at filing chapter 7 bankruptcy before the end of the year.

I found out that I am actually the primary on the car and he is the cosigner. How is this going to affect the loan if I file for bankruptcy? The loan is current and he has never missed a payment. Will he be able just to continue making payments and keep the car? I have my own car that I still owe about $5000 on that I want to keep as well. That loan is also current.