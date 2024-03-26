Four years ago, I thought I was cosigning on my sons car. At the time, I was in Oklahoma, and he was a New Mexico so everything was done trough FedEx. I have since moved to New Mexico and experience some financial hardships. Therefore, I’m looking at filing chapter 7 bankruptcy before the end of the year. I found out today that I am actually the primary on the car and he is the cosigner. How is this going to affect the loan if I file for bankruptcy? The loan is current and he has never missed a payment. Will he be able just to continue making payments and keep the car? I have my own car that I still owe about $5000 on that I am wanting to keep as well. That loan is also current. Thank you so much for your assistance.