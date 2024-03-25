I want to set up a recurring payment to a friend, and ideally, I would like to use a credit card to pay them. Is there a way? My friend would need a way to receive from or charge to my credit card - which is exactly what I want. Any advice? TIA
1Product recommendations are off topic. Your friend needs to open a merchant account with a processor of their choice.– littleadv1 hour ago
Could you? Sure. Your friend could get a merchant account, sign up with a payment processor, and set up a system that just charged your card once a month. Practically, however, that would be a very cumbersome and expensive way to set this up. Your bank's bill pay will happily send your friend a check every month with very little setup work. Your favorite P2P payment app may have a way to schedule transfers as well.– Justin Cave51 mins ago
4But the cashback.... Except that all the credit card rewards and cashbacks are paid by the merchants, it doesn't come out of nowhere.– littleadv46 mins ago
Right. This is ignoring the fact that the person with the merchant account pays fees on every transaction. Whatever you are trying to do, this is probably the wrong way to do it, if it's possible at all. How about backing up a stump and telling us why you want this? (I know folks who have merchant accounts, but that is because they are actually selling something and the fees are accounted for when they set prices.)– keshlam4 mins ago
