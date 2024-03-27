Using a CC this way is difficult and generally inadvisable unless your friend already has a way to receive CC payments (such as through a service, on which they will likely pay a fee).

The way credit cards work is as a revolving pool of money (or credit) that you can access with explicit rules for use and repayment. Credit cards are handled by a processor, who is almost never the bank you bank with. For example, Huntington Bank has their Debit/Credit Cards processed by MasterCard, and explicitly states that their CC cannot be used for recurring scheduled payments to a payee that you set up. You can always schedule a recurring payment with a merchant, but the merchant handles that interaction with the CC processor (through storing the card information or a token that authorizes them for a specific charge amount and timeframe).

To do what you're looking to do, account to account, would at best be considered a recurring cash advance on the credit card. At worst, you would have to manually manage the transfer each month and would risk having the account closed on you if the bank discovers what you are doing and considers it a violation of the account terms related to that card.

Peer-to-peer cash transfer services (which are handled by a processor as well) are probably how you want to do this. You link your CC to the service (or app) in question and use the service/app to make the transfer. Recommendations are not in-scope for this stack, but I'm sure your bank/CU either has one of their own, or one that they readily integrate with.