There are tons of results when you google "how to do a Roth indirect transfer". But each article is 95% the same and doesn't provide enough details on tax reporting. Or, they only provide tax reporting for a 401k rollover. I need a sanity check of the steps below (say the account has $2,000):

I liquidate a Roth IRA at Brokerage A and transfer the money to my checking account. I opt-out of withholding (it's a small account) because I know it's a transfer and not taxable. I call Brokerage B to complete an indirect transfer. They withdraw the full amount from my checking account into a new Roth IRA. Brokerage A sends me a 1099-R, distribution code J (premature withdrawal), amount $2k. When I file taxes next year I put $2k as a distribution and $2k as a rollover contribution. This balances out and I owe $0 in tax In May of next year (after filing), Brokerage B sends me a Form 5498 showing a Roth rollover contribution (Box 3) amount of $2k. I keep this as "proof" that I actually did the rollover.

Is this the correct process? Are there any steps or tax forms I'm missing?