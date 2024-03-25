First of all, I'm not sure what the suitable title for my question. You can edit it if you think of better title. So here is my question. I have a home renovation that would cost me 50k. The company offer me this option:

a) 50k 15 years loan with 3% per annum fixed interest (monthly repayment) b) 45k lumpsum with 5k discount c) 5k quarterly payment (total is 10 quarter)

Right now I have 50k in unit trust and for the past 12 years, the dividend has not went down below 5% per annum. Taking consideration with my cash in unit trust, I need help to decide which option is the most beneficial to me?

Thanks in advance