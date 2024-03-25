I was reading the bogleheads forum and it seems that lifecycle investing or leveraging a mixed portfolio of stocks and bonds have popular topics for a while now. Whether you achieve it through box-spreads, LETFs or future contracts.

For example if you backtest something like NTSX (60% stocks 40% bonds levered up by 1.5x) it performs similarly to the S&P 500 but with far less volatility.

If you backtest half NTSX and half 70/30 x2 portfolio (50 NTSX / 35 SSO / 15 UBT) at the start of the lost decade it has similar volatility as the S&P 500 with significantly better returns.

Here are both strategies at the start of 1998.

https://www.portfoliovisualizer.com/backtest-portfolio?s=y&sl=2ldHFD96vjQ5VDwhJ61W4j

2022 was also a good stress test for NTSX where bonds and stocks both crashed. And NTSX still held up well. I’m wondering if either of these strategies are reasonable for someone who’s young and has a 35+ year investment horizon.