I am creating my own blog and would like to have a page for SIP calculation there. Created a calculator Can someone help if my formula is correct. Since this will be used by people to make financial calculation, would like some suggestions.

function KNI_Cal_SIP_MATURITY() { //alert('called1'); var pv = parseFloat(document.getElementById("lumpsum").value); var rate = parseFloat(document.getElementById("roi").value); var monthlyRate = rate/12/100; var nper = parseInt(document.getElementById("years").value); var months = nper*12; var pmt = parseFloat(document.getElementById("sip").value); //alert('called2'); var pow = Math.pow(1 + rate, nper); //alert(pow); var fvSip = pmt * (Math.pow(1 + monthlyRate , months) - 1) / monthlyRate; var fvPric = pv * (Math.pow((1+rate/100),nper)); var fv = (fvPric + fvSip ).toFixed(2); var invested = (pv + pmt * months).toFixed(2); var gain = (fv - invested).toFixed(2); var fvStr = (fv).replace(/(\d)(?=(\d{2})+\d\.)/g, '$1,'); fvStr = fvStr.substring(0, fvStr.length - 3); fvStr += ' (' +KNI_convertNumberToWords(fv) +'...)'; document.getElementById('total').value = fvStr; var investedStr = (invested).replace(/(\d)(?=(\d{2})+\d\.)/g, '$1,'); investedStr = investedStr.substring(0, investedStr.length - 3); investedStr += ' (' +KNI_convertNumberToWords(invested) +'...)'; document.getElementById('invested').value = investedStr; var gainStr = (gain).replace(/(\d)(?=(\d{2})+\d\.)/g, '$1,'); gainStr = gainStr.substring(0, gainStr.length - 3); gainStr += ' (' +KNI_convertNumberToWords(gain) +'...)'; document.getElementById('gain').value = gainStr; }

Ignore function KNI_convertNumberToWords - that just converts numbers to words