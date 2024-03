I am trying to get the same Depreciation and Amortization (Total) we can get for AAPL on Seeking Alpha and QuickFS for instance. Here is what is their values:

However, what I am getting using the SEC EDGAR API is this:

Those values are from the DepreciationAmortizationAndAccretionNet tag. I got mostly the same value except for the years 2018 to 2023 where I got NaN. It is not an error, this is really what I got from the SEC API.

How can I get the same values from the SEC API?