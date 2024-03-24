I'm exaggerating to make things obvious:

Say you have 2 adjacent commercial properties. One is a decrepit tear down (FMV 100K) The other is a vibrant professional retail space, as good as it gets (FMV 900k) Same size properties. Both owners decide to sell the land together to some developer. 1 Million for both properties. Does each property owner get 500K? Or, does property A get 90% and property B get 10%? Wouldn't property B fellow argue that the sale is for land only (the assumption that the developer is going to knock them down anyways - maybe). Whats the fairest protocol? (in my situation there will be 5-7 owners deciding to sell together. Do we appraise each property (building + land) and have that determine our proportionate share of the sale price? Or just land square footage divided into the sale price?

My first post! Thanks in advance :)