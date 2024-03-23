0

I'm looking to open a checking account (in Germany) and would like to set up several sub-accounts, each with its own card.

Even just a virtual card for Apple/Google Pay would be enough. My aim is to better organize my expenses and pay directly from the respective accounts, so I don't have to manually assign payments later or move money between accounts in advance.

Does anyone know which bank offers this service?

Am I missing something here? It feels like I'm the only one who wants this feature, as I can't seem to find it anywhere online. I only come across options for a main account with multiple cards, but not the other way around.

Improve this question
New contributor
daniel is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • Virtual credit cards do exist and are becoming more common, but they roll up to one account. You can identify on a statement which card was used for each transaction. What you're asking for is not offered (or at least not common) because it's not something many people want, and those that do probably just open multiple credit card accounts with different banks. There are also budgeting tools that can likely streamline this process for you.
    – Hart CO
    1 min ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.