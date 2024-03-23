I'm looking to open a checking account (in Germany) and would like to set up several sub-accounts, each with its own card.

Even just a virtual card for Apple/Google Pay would be enough. My aim is to better organize my expenses and pay directly from the respective accounts, so I don't have to manually assign payments later or move money between accounts in advance.

Does anyone know which bank offers this service?

Am I missing something here? It feels like I'm the only one who wants this feature, as I can't seem to find it anywhere online. I only come across options for a main account with multiple cards, but not the other way around.