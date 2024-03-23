The exact amounts aren't important, so I'll just invent some for the example.

My wife’s mother put $50,000 into a mortgage sharing fund¹ from which she received a proportional share of the interest. Some time later, the loan went into default. She died in 2022 and my wife inherited her share of the remaining principal, say $10,000. No payments and therefore no interest in 2022.

In 2023, there were finally some payments and we² received $200 interest. In 2024, the default was settled at a loss and our share of the payoff was $5000.

We have neither 1099 nor K-1, and requesting one didn't help. Based on the K-1 we did received from the similar¹ investment, I suspect we could declare the $200 interest on Schedule E the same way we did the others, and next year (2024 return) put the $5000 loss of principal in the loss fields of Schedule E. Is this a reasoable approach?

¹Similar investment described in another question. This differs in that it’s a single mortgage instead of a fund of several.

²Plural since we file jointly.