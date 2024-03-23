I figured if I have $1000 worth of Solana and $1000 in Ethereum in an Roth IRA account using iTrustCapital, then

$1000 Solana: able to get about 7% by staking otherwise

$1000 Ethereum: able to get about 3.5% or more by staking otherwise

So them, it is like I lose $70 each year for Solana, and $35 for Ethereum, by having the cryptos there in iTrustCapital. What's more, they compound, so I lose the compounding effect, which is even more substantial over 20 years or 25 years.

I was thinking I may not easily subscribe to something for $9.99 per month, but by losing $105 each year, it is like I subscribe to something but can never use it, or that I throw a hundred dollar bill in the ocean every year.

It is like losing 5% each year, because it is $100 for a base of $2000. Buying Bitcoin ETF loses something every year, but it is more like 0.2% for the maintenance fee (vs 5%). So I lose 25x of what I lose if it were Bitcoin ETF.

Is it true, and how can I fix it?

(for example, what if I convert those Solana and Ethereum to Bitcoin, and buy them else where such that I can take the staking reward. Bitcoin has a reward on Crypto.com but it is like 0.2% APR flex term so it isn't much. I think converting to Bitcoin this way has no penalty for the Roth IRA).