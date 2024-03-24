Closed. This question needs . This question needs details or clarity . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Add details and clarify the problem by editing this post. Closed yesterday. This post was edited and submitted for review 59 mins ago. Improve this question

Has anyone dealt with Unique Options FX at uniqueoptionsfx.com They added fee after fee after more fees. I made the last payment 20 days ago. They claimed they had service connection issues. I was told there were no other fees. Now they want me to believe there is a $950 fee to complete the transfer. After 20 days of no contract another fee is BS to me.