Has anyone dealt with Unique Options FX at uniqueoptionsfx.com They added fee after fee after more fees. I made the last payment 20 days ago. They claimed they had service connection issues. I was told there were no other fees. Now they want me to believe there is a $950 fee to complete the transfer. After 20 days of no contract another fee is BS to me.
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 51 times
New contributor
-
2Were you directed to this site by someone? I don’t know the site, but sounds like the usual fake bank and investment site scams.– Jarrod Christman2 days ago
-
2Does this answer your question? I am asked to complete my withdrawal transaction with COT fee of 1200 dollars– Chris W. Rea2 days ago
-
2If someone asks you to give them money before they give you money, it's a scam. Anyone legitimate would at least offer to deduct any fee from your account.– keshlam2 days ago
-
There is no question in this post. If you edit it to include a question we can re-open.– JohnFx ♦yesterday
