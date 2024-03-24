0

Has anyone dealt with Unique Options FX at uniqueoptionsfx.com They added fee after fee after more fees. I made the last payment 20 days ago. They claimed they had service connection issues. I was told there were no other fees. Now they want me to believe there is a $950 fee to complete the transfer. After 20 days of no contract another fee is BS to me.

Improve this question
New contributor
Charles Rennaker is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
4
  • 2
    Were you directed to this site by someone? I don’t know the site, but sounds like the usual fake bank and investment site scams.
    – Jarrod Christman
    2 days ago
  • 2
    Does this answer your question? I am asked to complete my withdrawal transaction with COT fee of 1200 dollars
    – Chris W. Rea
    2 days ago
  • 2
    If someone asks you to give them money before they give you money, it's a scam. Anyone legitimate would at least offer to deduct any fee from your account.
    – keshlam
    2 days ago
  • There is no question in this post. If you edit it to include a question we can re-open.
    – JohnFx
    yesterday

0

Reset to default

Browse other questions tagged .