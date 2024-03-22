0

I got phished. My wallet doesn't actually have funds on it, but it is connected to sites, what should I do to secure those accounts?

  • support.metamask.io/hc/en-us/articles/…
    – ceejayoz
    47 mins ago
  • I read that already, thanks though. It doesn't quite say what to do about account site the wallet is connected to, basically how to transfer ownership to another wallet.
    – Never Nor
    42 mins ago
  • 1
    That'll probably be up to those sites.
    – ceejayoz
    18 mins ago

