What-if question.... I have a rollover IRA account that accumulated pre-tax balances from old 401Ks. At the same time I never contributed after-tax money to a traditional IRA.

Would it be beneficial to open and contribute to after-tax IRA to start lowering the future tax rate on withdrawals or conversions from 100% pro-rata to a lower rate? I'm estimating the 100% rate based on the fact that 100% of the balance is currently pre-tax.