Confusingly there is both a US tax system rule named "wash trading" and also a market abuse typology with the same name. What you are describing is not the market abuse typology and so is not illegal but will have tax consequences around the treatment of losses.

The market abuse offence of wash trading involves placing a resting order on one side of the order book and then immediately entering an order on the other side which will aggress that resting order causing you to match your resting order. Clearly this is only possible to intentionally do this consistently in relatively illiquid markets where you run less risk of another participant trading with you. This is done both to inflate volume expectations in illiquid instruments and as a way of money laundering so it is taken very seriously by authorities and compliance teams.

Professional traders wash trade quite commonly by accident, the above said, and as long as you aren't intending your orders to match with each other you aren't likely to be investigated for this.

To answer some of your other questions and to add a little colour, if you expect the price to move to either $10 or $11 and then continue in that direction such that you will make a profit your bid ($10) and ask ($11) orders don't cross each other and so will not trade with each other. This means that you won't wash the lots. If you are entering limit orders on both sides of the book like this you are effectively providing liquidity in the same way that a market maker does. This can be very profitable for market makers because they generally receive fees for providing liquidity but it may well not be profitable if you are not receiving these. Some exchanges do provide what are called "maker fees" to retail traders but I'm not sure how much you personally can profit from them.

You also ask "Furthermore, what if after it sells at 11, I double my buy order at 10?" which obviously can't fit the typology of wash trading for market abuse as you no longer have 2 orders on the book which can match with each other.

The FCA have a relatively good worked and real world example: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-fines-and-prohibits-trader-market-abuse#:~:text=Wash%20trading%20is%20a%20form,'