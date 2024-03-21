Presumably at least some of the stock shares held by an Electronically Traded mutual Fund produce dividends.

Do those dividends just get pocketed by (and taxed upon) the fund managers, as their income to pay for ongoing operating costs of the fund?

(Background: It is claimed that ETFs are more tax efficient because they don't return taxable dividends; the reinvestment is invisible and it's all capital gains. But someone is being taxed on those dividends, and someone is paying the fund managers, so the best guess I've got is that those costs are usually covered by taking money from the dividend stream before it gets reinvested. Which would mean the tax inefficiency is still there, just buried in the fund's operations and reflected as a lower valuation of the fund than the pile of shares it holds is nominally worth. Unless that in turn is buried by shareholders overvaluing the fund shares...)