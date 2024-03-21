0

I was wondering if I could claim following subscriptions against books and periodicals allowances.

  • Amazon Prime (for Amazon Kindle) subscription
  • ET Prime (for e-Newspapers) subscription
  • Who is giving you this books and periodicals allowance? What do they say you are allowed to use it for?
    – DJClayworth
    44 mins ago
  • Books and periodicals allowance is a part of a special allowance granted to employees for their welfare and interest. As per this allowance, employees get reimbursement for the expenses incurred in purchasing books, magazines, journals, and newspapers. According to section 10(14) of the IT Act 1961, books and periodical allowance is completely tax exempted. cleartax.in/s/books-and-periodical-allowance
    – j4rey
    40 mins ago
  • So my question is - what does your employer, who is giving you the allowance, say you can use it for?
    – DJClayworth
    38 mins ago

