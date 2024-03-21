I've been thinking about deposits and bonds. I live in Russian, and here some trustworthy banks offer deposits at the rate of 14.5 percent a year, and the interest is paid every month. The interests of Russian bond coupons vary, but on a usual bond interest equals around 15—15.5 percent a year. As we all know, bond coupons are paid twice a year.

My question is the following: is it actually worth buying bonds in Russia instead of opening a bank deposit? After all, monthly interest causes stronger compound interest in long-term investing than quarterly interest payments, doesn't it?