This question is NOT about credit card accounts. It is about checking accounts with US banks.

Suppose some US citizens have checking accounts with US banks, and the customers lose money due to identity theft or some hackers hack the customers' checking accounts.

In these cases, do US banks cover the loss of money for the customers' checking accounts ?

If yes, do the banks buy their own insurances to cover these cases ?

It seems that FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.) only covers the money loss when the US banks fail, and does not cover identity thefts or hacking of the bank accounts.