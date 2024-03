Suppose some US citizens have accounts with US banks, and the customers/clients lose money due to identity theft or some hackers hack their accounts.

In these cases, do US banks cover the loss of money for the customers/clients ?

If yes, do the banks buy their own insurances to cover these cases ?

It seems that FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.) only covers the money loss when the US banks fail, and does not cover identity thefts or hacking of the bank accounts.