I'm a mathematics undergrad. My economic/financial knowledge is very rudimentary because this world has never caught my attention - until now.

I like algorithms. I'm a good programmer and know machine learning.

This so far is my current situation; now for my goal. There's a clear interest to me in learning how to algorithmically predict the evolution of the price of some asset. I believe I can learn a damn lot in the journey and eventually make some profit.

Big challenge (sure, I'm not here to discuss that), big reward.

I think I'll need more that computer science and math knowledge in order to reach this goal of mine. Surely I'll have to understand to some extent the inner workings of the financial market, what a broker is, how the orders are processed, how do fees / interests get paid, what's the expected time before an buy order meets a sell order, etc. (I'm giving examples of doubts that come to my mind. Also the terms used might be in some cases broad or inaccurate. Please excuse me but so is my knowledge about the subject. Also I'm not familiar with the terms in English as I live in Spain.)

So I'm looking for a book or any kind of resource that will address the basic concepts that I need in order to make informed choices in reaching my goal. I think I need to learn more about the following two subjects.

A general view. The basic inner workings of the financial world. The basic agents and the relationships between them. The position of the individual investor in this scheme. The main goods/assets that get exchanged in this network.

An intro to trading. The generalities of mid-term trading. Basic concepts of trading and details on how a subject goes about purchasing or selling an asset and what their possible actions are (short sell, long sell, etc). Broker fees, interests of loans when selling short.

Trading strategies. When I hopefully have understood the previous concepts, I'll need to know some perhaps advanced and possibly math-knowledge-demanding strategies.

What are the best reads that will address these questions, given my background?