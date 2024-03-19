Most mutual funds are fairly low risk, since they're inherently diversified. They aren't likely to drop dead. They are more likely to either be outperformed by other funds -- in which case your periodic reconsideration and rebalancing of your investments should result in your moving to a more appropriate investment -- or to be merged into other funds as investment houses buy each other.

I've been in roughly the same sets of funds for 20 years. The original IBM experiments in index funds (ILCIX etc.) eventually merged into Columbia's product line, and Columbia then merged with Theadneedle; each merger resulted in some overlap and similar funds were combined to simplify the investment bookkeeping But that was mostly transparent to the investors; I still have the same accounts though their names and minor details have changed.

You may never feel you need anything but mutual funds; low-fee index funds do everything I need. But you can change which funds you are invested in. Doing so will probably be a taxable event, but that isn't a problem; you'll pay taxes on your profits eventually anyway, and you can manage how much you move when to optimize things a bit.

Note that if you're investing within a 401k or similar tax-deferred plan, there is really no cost to rebalancing that. There may be limits on how often you can do do, but since you should be thinking long-term in those accounts being able to rebalance only once a month or so really isn't a hardship.