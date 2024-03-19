0

Let's imagine the following: Mr. Leopold is an investor. He managed to save fifty million rubles by investing by now. He has children, but he is afraid that they will waste all his fortune after he dies. He wants to let his children receive a certain amount of money from his investments every month, but he does not want to allow them to ever be able to receive all the money. He wants them to be forbidden to dispose of all his property, but he also wants them to receive money every month, that is, passive income.

My question is the following: How can he do this? With the help of the bank? Which one? Is it even possible?

This is done with a legal entity called a trust.

A trust is where a person (trustor) arranges to give assets to another person (trustee) for them to hold and manage for the benefit of a third person (beneficiary). There are lots of different use cases for this type of arrangement, but a common use is the one you describe; it allows a person to set up an account with a financial institution where the assets are managed, and the profits can be given to a beneficiary, but the beneficiary does not have any control of the assets. The person setting up and funding the trust decides ahead of time how and when those profits are given to the beneficiaries, and what ultimately happens to the assets (and when).

