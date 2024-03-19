Let's imagine the following: Mr. Leopold is an investor. He managed to save fifty million rubles by investing by now. He has children, but he is afraid that they will waste all his fortune after he dies. He wants to let his children receive a certain amount of money from his investments every month, but he does not want to allow them to ever be able to receive all the money. He wants them to be forbidden to dispose of all his property, but he also wants them to receive money every month, that is, passive income.

My question is the following: How can he do this? With the help of the bank? Is it even possible?