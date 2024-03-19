3

Let's imagine the following: Mr. Leopold is an investor. He managed to save fifty million rubles by investing by now. He has children, but he is afraid that they will waste all his fortune after he dies. He wants to let his children receive a certain amount of money from his investments every month, but he does not want to allow them to ever be able to receive all the money. He wants them to be forbidden to dispose of all his property, but he also wants them to receive money every month, that is, passive income.

My question is the following: How can he do this? With the help of the bank? Is it even possible?

Improve this question
New contributor
Жёлудь-мистэ́р is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • 2
    You mention Rubles; does that mean the country is Russia? The answer could be country specific.
    – mhoran_psprep
    10 hours ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
9

This is done with a legal entity called a trust.

A trust is where a person (trustor) arranges to give assets to another person (trustee) for them to hold and manage for the benefit of a third person (beneficiary). There are lots of different use cases for this type of arrangement, but a common use is the one you describe; it allows a person to set up an account with a financial institution where the assets are managed, and the profits can be given to a beneficiary, but the beneficiary does not have any control of the assets. The person setting up and funding the trust decides ahead of time how and when those profits are given to the beneficiaries, and what ultimately happens to the assets (and when).

To set up a trust, in most cases you need to consult a lawyer. Depending on your country and what you want to do with the trust, there are some types of trusts that can be set up directly with a financial institution without involving a lawyer.

Improve this answer
6
  • Is the trustee a person or an organization?
    – Жёлудь-мистэ́р
    7 hours ago
  • Can the first owner of the assets, Leopold, order the trust to give the beneficiary a certain amount of money every month which the trust is not allowed to reduce or not to give to the beneficiary if the profits are sufficient?
    – Жёлудь-мистэ́р
    6 hours ago
  • 1
    @Жёлудь-мистэ́р Many kinds of rules can be placed on the trustee, but an important caveat is that only living people will raise lawsuits.. so if all of the beneficiaries and the trustee agree to distribute the property, there is no-one to sue them for not following the rules set by the deceased.
    – jpa
    3 hours ago
  • @jpa: I imagine the beneficiary might sue in the future, when they realize they're getting less growth than if the trustee had followed the rules
    – Ben Voigt
    2 hours ago
  • 2
    @Жёлудь-мистэ́р A trustee is usually an investment company or wealth management division of a big bank. Key words: trust services. In times past (1950's), it could be a trust department of a local bank.
    – user71659
    2 hours ago

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .