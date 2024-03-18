I'm setting up a Japanese club for kids in London, UK. The idea is that parents would pay into a community account and we would hire native speakers to run lessons/events, rent out a venue, etc. The club itself wouldn't make any money, and any teachers we hire would be self-employed and responsible for their own taxes.

My question is, do I need to report the club's income to HMRC? To the best of my understanding I don't think we do but I'd be very grateful for any advice or to hear about other people's experiences setting up similar entities.

Thanks in advance :)