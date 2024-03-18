0

When I google it, I just get the 2018 one, which I'm pretty sure doesn't work for 1040 2023. The IRS site just gives the Schedule D: https://www.irs.gov/forms-pubs-search?search=Qualified+Dividends+and+Capital+Gain+Tax+Worksheet

It's part of the instructions for line 16 of Form 1040. Direct link here.

  • Generally. If it's called a worksheet in the US tax form instructions, you will find it in the instructions. If you are using tax prep software, they'll implement it as part of their system.
    – keshlam
    34 mins ago

