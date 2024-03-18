When I google it, I just get the 2018 one, which I'm pretty sure doesn't work for 1040 2023. The IRS site just gives the Schedule D: https://www.irs.gov/forms-pubs-search?search=Qualified+Dividends+and+Capital+Gain+Tax+Worksheet
It's part of the instructions for line 16 of Form 1040. Direct link here.
Generally. If it's called a worksheet in the US tax form instructions, you will find it in the instructions. If you are using tax prep software, they'll implement it as part of their system.– keshlam34 mins ago