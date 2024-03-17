I'm a British citizen. Last year I worked a summer job in the Czech Republic, an EU country, while on a scientific research visa. I was paid in Czech koruna (CZK). As of 2019, I am not an EU citizen, so I could not open a bank account in the country. This meant I had to be paid to my UK bank account, which applied a vastly inflated foreign exchange rate of 32 CZK = 1 GBP. The rate at which various independent exchanges were buying CZK at the time was around 28 CZK = 1 GBP. This means I lost around 13% of my income after tax to unnecessary foreign exchange rates.

I am planning to take the same job this year. Short of getting my wages paid to another person's (Czech) bank account, how can I avoid these unfair foreign exchange rates when being paid in CZK?