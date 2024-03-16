I found myself in a weird realization right now where I put everything into an excel sheet, I can’t find a good reason to ever purchase a house vs investing into an index fund…

Ever since I graduated high school, I’ve always operated under the assumption that a key milestone in life is to purchase a house in order to build wealth. It just seems to be a checkbox that everyone in my social circle are crossing off in order to move on with life. In fact, I also did purchased a house a few years ago in my european home country.

A few years back, I moved to the SF bay area for work and I’ve been ever stressed by the housing market and wanted to purchase a house and always felt outpriced (and no, I’m not in Tech). Just recently, I start to question that idea and put everything into an excel sheet and no matter how I change the numbers (within reasonable bounds), it always seem to favor putting everything into a simple index fund (e.g. S&P 500) white renting.

In the small town I pay $3.4K a month in rent. A similar house would cost at least $1.1M. I do have enough liquid assets as 20% downpayment. I put the numbers with some basic assumptions expenses:

Property tax: 1.15%

Maintenance cost: 1.7% of home price

Insurance: $1.4K a year

Mortgage interest: 5.5% a year

Closing costs: 5%, one time

House appreciation: 5.5% a year

Index fund return: 7%

Assumed inflation: 3% a year

After 30 years, the house would be valued ~$5.5M but with all expenses listed above, my earnings after that period would end up being around $1.8M only!

I know that these costs will increase each year due to inflation, so increase them by the assumed inflation (except for the property tax, which is a 2% increase a year).

If I would simply put the downpayment plus all the other expenses that I would’ve otherwise paid for the house into a simply index fund and assume a avg. yearly return of 7% avg (which is far lower than the historical return of the S&P 500), I would end up with with earnings of $5.4M after considering subtracting rent for 30 years (which would cost me ~$2M).

Even if I would be lucky enough and an average mortgage interest of 3%, I would still have made earnings of $2.3M when purchasing the home.

I know people will argue with personal reasons why owning a house is preferred over rent, which I totally get. But I just want to focus purely on the financial aspect of it.

I feel like, I was operating under a very false assumption my whole 40 years of life and now I finally did the eye-openning math. But this feels so opposed to many people's opinion about purchasing a house to build wealth. I feel purchasing a house is simply not that great of a wealth building instrument, at least not in this market. Even if the house prices drops, then my purchase power also drops with it, and buying shares in a S&P 500 index fund would also be at a discount. Or what am I missing?

Thanks!