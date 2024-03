I am using Dukascopy's historical data. I am using a candlestick of 1 tick, volume units of "units," and chose TSLA data.

Here is an example of the data:

stock data

As you can see, the bid and ask volume are the same, and are same throughout all time: constant at 1200.0001. What is this number, and why is it useful? Is this a bug of some sort?