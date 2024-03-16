My wife and I are partners in a real estate mortgage business that divides the interest (minus office expenses) proportionally among all the partners. Generates IRS form 1065 K-1 and K-3 every year. Pages and pages explaining in detail (with citations to IRS docs) the reason for everything, but boiling down to all being ordinary income for Schedule E.

Except for about a quarter of a percent being called "unregulated business taxable income" for which the only explanation is "please ask your tax consultant." Without a citation to anything, how can "my tax consultant" (which happens to be me!) figure out what to do with it? Web search for the phrase turns up nothing. Re-ordering it to "unregulated taxable business income" only gets things about stock market risks, which clearly are irrelevant to mortgage interest.

In our tax bracket, the impact of an error is less than five dollars—plus any penalties should IRS not like what we do or don't do with it!

What should we do with this?