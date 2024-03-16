I am breaking my head since last few days on this issue related to harmonics, if anyone can help I would be supergrateful!!

Question

In XABCD pattern, when i plot it in tradingview, I cannot understand how is XAD ratio is computed by trading view (encircled by red in picture below). formulation that i do by hand to compute it is CD/XA but it doesn't match what trading view shows. neither does AD/XA. other ratios match when i compute by hand.

What I have tried

I tried all permutations for values of X,A,B,C,D but am just not able to match 4th ratio of XAD. Literally wrote code to do that for all 45 combinations possible.

Scavenged the internet, but its full of how to leverage harmonics to make trades but no example computation, none for platform I am using: Trading View.

Image context