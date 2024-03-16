I am breaking my head since last few days on this issue related to harmonics, if anyone can help I would be supergrateful!!
Question
In XABCD pattern, when i plot it in tradingview, I cannot understand how is XAD ratio is computed by trading view (encircled by red in picture below). formulation that i do by hand to compute it is CD/XA but it doesn't match what trading view shows. neither does AD/XA. other ratios match when i compute by hand.
What I have tried
- I tried all permutations for values of X,A,B,C,D but am just not able to match 4th ratio of XAD. Literally wrote code to do that for all 45 combinations possible.
- Scavenged the internet, but its full of how to leverage harmonics to make trades but no example computation, none for platform I am using: Trading View.
Image context
- 3 ratios match by hand, but unable to understand formulation for 4th one as highlighted in picture
- Data I used to create this sample image is (X, A, B, C, D) = (0.1582, 0.0995, 0.1345, 0.0747, 0.1045)