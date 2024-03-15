Do I just simply buy shares at whatever the current price is?

Generally you contribute cash to your IRA and then direct your broker to buy whatever securities you designate. Some brokers may have an automatic investment plan where, after you contribute cash, they buy securities to achieve some investment mix, but however it happens, yes, you would buy the ETF or stocks at the price at that time.

I would be cautious investing in individual equities as a beginning investor. It can be tempting to thing that the hot companies over the past year or two will continue to go up, but there's a lot of risk in individual companies. The rule of thumb is not to invest more in one company than you are willing to lose completely. That may sound extreme and you may think there's no way that a hot company will lose all of its equity, but in a market downturn individual equities tend to lose more on average than a well-diversified index fund.