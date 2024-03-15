I'm trying to sum up the amount of dividend and the money acquired from financing activities, e.g lending from banks, or moneys from investors.

Then I can calculate the Total Dividend / Total Acquired Money ratio to determine whether the company has a good cashflow.

Now the problem is, I don't know how to sum up the "Total Acquired Money". Take Ford Motor as an example, I looked into the 10-K report: https://s201.q4cdn.com/693218008/files/doc_financials/2023/q4/Ford-2023-10-K-Report.pdf

Which one represents that value in the cash flow statements? It all looks to be paying the existing debt to me.