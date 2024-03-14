I was a Canadian resident for the last 3 years (including 2023) but I would have US income (W2) through company stocks and file US taxes using 1040NR.

In 2024, I moved to the US and will be a resident for tax purposes. I am planning to buy an EV and want to make sure I qualify based on my 2023 US income (about 15,000 of income). **My 2023 US income was under 150K and is reported on 1040NR. Because I was based in Canada in 2023, I will pay 2023 taxes on my Canadian income to Canada. **

If I buy an EV in 2024

Can I use the US income of $15,000 from 2023 on my 1040NR to be eligible for the tax rebate? I cannot use my 2024 income because it exceeds $150,000. As part of the MAGI (Modified Adjusted Gross Income), you need to report your worldwide income to IRS. But, **since my primary residence was in Canada and US has a tax treaty, I did not have to pay taxes to US on income outside the US. I did not have to file Form 2555 for foreign income. Should my Canadian income be included in the MAGI for the eligibility of EV tax credits based on $150,000 limit? **

Thank you in advance for your help.