I was a Canadian resident for the last 3 years (including 2023) but I would have US income (W2) through company stocks and file US taxes using 1040NR.

In 2024, I moved to the US and will be a resident for tax purposes. I am planning to buy an EV and want to make sure I qualify based on my 2023 US income (about 15,000 of income). **My 2023 US income was under 150K and is reported on 1040NR. Because I was based in Canada in 2023, I will pay 2023 taxes on my Canadian income to Canada. **

If I buy an EV in 2024

  1. Can I use the US income of $15,000 from 2023 on my 1040NR to be eligible for the tax rebate? I cannot use my 2024 income because it exceeds $150,000.

  2. As part of the MAGI (Modified Adjusted Gross Income), you need to report your worldwide income to IRS. But, **since my primary residence was in Canada and US has a tax treaty, I did not have to pay taxes to US on income outside the US. I did not have to file Form 2555 for foreign income. Should my Canadian income be included in the MAGI for the eligibility of EV tax credits based on $150,000 limit? **

Thank you in advance for your help.

Should my Canadian income be included in the MAGI for the eligibility of EV tax credits based on $150,000 limit?

Yes. Neither the US-Canada tax treaty nor the form 2555 have anything to do with that given that you're neither US citizen nor resident.

  • But how would IRS calculate that? I wont & shouldn't be filling Form 2555 since that would mean I pay US taxes for my Canadian income. Without any numbers about my Canadian income on the US tax return, how would that work? just to clarify, I infact use the US income as a foreign income in my Canadian tax return since I am a tax resident of Canada for 2023.
    – Amit Nihalani
    25 mins ago
  • They can ask CRA. They can audit you and ask you to prove your numbers. Still not sure what the form 2555 has to do with anything.
    – littleadv
    22 mins ago
  • I haven't used a Form 2555 but I read that it is used to report Foreign income if you are using US for your taxes as a resident. Thank you for answering the question though. I was assuming that US would only look at my income from 1040NR which would make me eligible. Seems I am wrong about that and they would want to know the worldwide income.
    – Amit Nihalani
    7 mins ago
  • I am reading irs.gov/newsroom/… and it says "Your modified AGI is the amount from line 11 of your Form 1040 plus: Any amount on line 45 or line 50 of Form 2555, Foreign Earned Income. Any amount excluded from gross income because it was received from sources in Puerto Rico or American Samoa. " This is where I thought, if I dont have Form 2555, then my MAGI is just coming from 1040NR. Any thoughts?
    – Amit Nihalani
    1 min ago

