I'm a novice and was watching Adobe (ADBE) after hours. It closed at $570.45 and dropped in after hours on earnings news. It then traded sort of even until just one big spike and then back down. Help me understand why a buyer would buy at $570 when it has been trading at $514 and then falls back to $514. Or is there some other mechanism at play?
Does this answer your question? Why are stock prices so volatile outside trading hours (after hours or pre-market)?
