0

Currently I live in Netherlands. I have come to a crossroad and I'm interested to hear other opinions and advice on investment for a regular stable long term income. My ultimate intention is to secure a regular 2-3k monthly income, so I can move to my family abroad and help out there. I understand there are so many variables in this scenario, and I've turned it over and looked at options. This is what I've come up with.

I currently have a house worth 500k+, with mortgage less than 200k remaining. The house has more than doubled since I originally purchased. House is in Netherlands.

Also I'm at the point where I have enough liquid cash from investments to settle the 200k mortgage in its entirety and an extra buffer for 5+ months.

I'm wondering at this point if I should use the cash to pay off the mortgage, and prepare to rent out the house, with the intention of having it fully managed. I believe the house will fetch 2.5-3k monthly before any management, taxes or deductions. What I think is that I will still have the paid-off house itself, that can later be sold in a decade or so, while I collect rent until then.

Or if I should sell the house and contents, consolidate all the cash into a 500k pot and invest that into an S&P 500 tracker, and sip off that? In this scenario, I would not have the house to deal with, but I still want to guarantee an income without depleting the pot too much.

Otherwise if there is some other vehicle or path I should consider (That I can have control over, and will have access for income)? I've looked at other options like Investment Funds, Savings Deposits and crypto trackers (crypto could go anywhere but is something I understand).

Edit: I have a reasonable amount of experience with trading stocks and crypto, that is to say I'm not afraid of investments, but I'm looking for a relatively hands-off "stable" long term investment (Mentioned S&P tracker, ETF or such) rather than day trading. The reason is I intend to focus on some family obligations in a less expensive country for a few years or decades, while my rental/investments provide a reasonable return to support my life while I focus on that. I'm also familiar with running my own business being a successful freelance contractor for many years, so I would say I'm fairly savvy in managing business and such. Just some context.

Edit2: Lastly, I'm after having some discussions with some direct neighbours who just sold a month ago, I'm definitely now leaning toward selling and investing the money. Renting sounds great, if I could ensure good, stable, long term tenants, but I have heard many times by now that is a big ask. With the housing market being what it is right now, its also a good time to sell.

Edit3: Probably should clarify, I'm not American, although I've been assumed to be many times in my life. Also, I'm looking to find an appropriate investment vehicle that I can manage from Netherlands, as that's where I plan to keep my funds, main accounts and registered business. I have heard and seen online many options for Americans, but I'm struggling to find many options that are relative to Dutch residents. I'm not super knowledgable with all the types of investment available though, that could give me a 5-7% return. Any advice would be appreciated?

Improve this question
New contributor
Kareem is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
5
  • 1
    Are you an American only temporarily living in the Netherlands or will you retire there?
    – Nosjack
    yesterday
  • @Nosjack I'm not American, but yes I've been resident (Not citizen) in Netherlands for over a decade and paid taxes from day 1, so I will get some pension eventually at retirement. I don't intend to retire in Netherlands in the long run, honestly.
    – Kareem
    yesterday
  • 1
    You mentioned the S&P which is why I asked. Will you at least retire in the EU?
    – Nosjack
    23 hours ago
  • 4
    Managing a house rental from overseas is a recipe for disaster, or at least very expensive management fees. Crypto is not an investment, it is fool's gold that could blow up in your face. 500k earning 5% interest in a bond or similar would earn you 25k a year, more than the 2k / month you are after, at minimal risk.
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    23 hours ago
  • Nosjack I have considered retiring in the EU, but there's really nothing for me here family-wise, so just the good friends I've made since moving here and whatever possessions I have, like the house and contents. @Grade'Eh'Bacon I'm afraid you're right, I've been thinking more about this. I spoke to my direct neighbours yesterday, who just signed the contract to sell a month ago, and they did very well. I'm definitely leaning now towards selling rather than renting. The real remaining question is how do I secure a stable 7% on 500k in Europe/EU, that I can draw from?
    – Kareem
    4 hours ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
1

500K in laddered US 4-week TBills (5.375%) would kick off 513 a week in interest. No risk, if you trust the US government. ;-)

Improve this answer
New contributor
RickardV is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • I looked into this, but this looks like its for US citizens/residents only. I'd be looking for an investment vehicle I can utilise within Europe/EU. I've looked into a few things I've mentioned already, and stocks ETF trackers seems to be an idea I'd think about seriously. What would you think?
    – Kareem
    4 hours ago
  • @kareem You seem to be all over the map with how you might invest. Crypto -> Real estate -> Interest-earning bond -> diversified ETF; these are all completely different from eachother. Quick example - a t-bill earning 5% gives you 2k / month, but it won't grow over time; a diversified stock ETF will most likely grow in the long-term, but will fluctuate over the course of months/years, and won't safely give you monthly income. Please don't just take someone's say-so on how to proceed, $500k is way to much to be cavalier about. You have a lot more to figure out before pulling the trigger.
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    29 mins ago

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .